E-Pad is a 10.3 inch E Ink Android tablet with a Wacom Pen, 4G support (crowdfunding)

A growing number of companies seem to be launching E Ink tablets with support for pen input. Sony, Onyx, and ReMarkable currently offer one or more models. Last month MobiScribe introduced a new 6.8 inch model. And now it looks like a new option is the way the EeWrite E-Pad tablet.

The folks at Gadget Labs say this 10.3 inch tablet with a capacitive touch display and a Wacom pen, Android software, and 4G LTE support will go up for pre-order through a Kickstarter campaign starting March 26th.

It’s expected to have a retail price of $699, but the first 200 folks to back the Kickstarter campaign will be able to reserve one for $399.

The retail price makes this one of the more expensive 10.3 inch E Ink slates around — Sony’s Digital Paper and the ReMarkable tablet both sell for about $600, while the Onyx Boox Note is $499 and the Boox Note Plus sells for $559. But neither of those models has a SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE. And the promotional $399 price is a pretty good deal if you’re cool with pre-ordering.

Here’s a run-down of the E-Pad’s key specs:

10.3 inch, 1872 x 1404 E Ink display (227 ppi)

Deca-core proessor

2GB of RAM

32GB of storage + microSD card slot

Capacitive touch + Wacom pen input (120ms latency)

Mic and speaker

WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G LTE

Android operating system (with Google Play Store)

392 grams (14 ounces)

You can sign up at the oGadget website by the end of the day (February 27th) to get a first crack at one of the 200 discounted units.

We’re expecting to get a chance to check out the E-Pad in the coming weeks and will hopefully be able to share some thoughts before the crowdfunding campaign goes live next month.