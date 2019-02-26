AMD’s new graphics drivers boost Ryzen Mobile GPU performance by up to 17 percent

AMD has been shipping Ryzen Mobile processor for laptops since late 2017, and one of the key selling points of these chips is that they’re supposed to have better built-in graphics than their Intel counterparts.

But it turns out that those Ryzen chips with Radeon Vega graphics weren’t living up to their full potential, because AMD hadn’t yet released a graphics driver that fully supported them.

That changes this week: AMD’s new Adrenalin 19.2.3 graphics driver is the first to officially support Ryzen Mobile chips with Radeon Vega graphics, and the company says users can expect up to a 17 percent improvement in graphics performance with some games.

According to AMD, you can expect:

Up to 17 percent better performance in eSports titles

Up to 10 percent average performance gain

Up to 3 percent better performance with Dirt Rally 2

In other words, your performance boost will vary widely depending on what you’re trying to do with the computer. But a software update that delivers better performance rather than slowing things down is always welcome.

The new graphics driver also includes a number of bug fixes, a few known issues, and some extra hoops you need to jump through if you plan to use a Radeon FreeSync enabled display. So make sure to check out the release notes before installing the Adrenalin 19.2.3 software.

via Tom’s Hardware and @AMD