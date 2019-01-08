Liliputing

Zotac’s MEK Mini is a desktop gaming PC… but smaller

Zotac has been focused on two things for the past few years — high performance gaming PC hardware and really tiny computers. The Zotac MEK Mini takes a bit from each category.

At 17.3″ x 12.9″ x 8.1″ it’s not exactly the smallest PC on display in Las Vegas during CES this week, but it is about half the size of the company’s larger desktop gaming PCs, but it borrows a lot of its design cues from the company’s larger systems.

And it packs a lot of power: the Zotac MEK Mini features an Intel Core i7-8700 hexa-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics.

You can connect up to four displays thanks to dual DisplayPort 1.4 ports, an HDMI 2.0b port, a USB Type-C port, and a DVI port.

The system also has 4 USB 3.1 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port and a USB 3.0 Type-C port, an SD card reader, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

According to Zotac’s spec sheet, the system features 16GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 240GB PCIe NVMe solid state drive, and a 2TB, 2.5 inch SATA hard drive, but all of those things should be upgradeable/replaceable (the company explicitly notes that the MEK Mini supports up to 32GB of RAM).

It also comes bundled with a gaming mouse and a mechanical keyboard.

The chassis includes LED lights with support for Zotac’s Spectra 2.0 lighting system, and the company is showing off the MEK Mini in a couple of different color options at CES including red, green, white, and chrome… but Zotac hasn’t committed to which of those colors will be available at launch.

The default color is black.

Alienware esque but somehow more ugly.

