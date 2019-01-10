Xiaomis Redmi Note 7 is a $150 smartphone with a 48MP camera

Xiaomi has released so many budget phones with premium specs that I’ve lost count at this point. But the latest is still kind of remarkable for being the first low-cost phone to feature a 48MP camera. I can’t tell you if it’s a very good camera or not, but it certainly packs a lot of pixels into a shot.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 also has a big screen, a big battery, and a tiny notch.

It’ll be available in China starting next week for about $150 and up.

The Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3 inch FHD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a 4,000 mAh battery and a USB Type-C port. It supports fast Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 for fast charging, but you’ll need to pay a few bucks extra to get a fast charger.

Xiaomi offers three RAM/storage configurations:

3GB/32GB for $150

4GB/64GB for $176

6GB/64GB for $206

There’s a 13MP camera on the front of the phone, but the rear cameras are the most interesting things about this phone. There’s a 48MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera for snapping bokeh-style portraits and other tricks.

While you can use the 48MP camera to take high-resolution images, it can also be used to combine data from multiple pixels and create high-quality 12MP images with HDR and better low-light imagery.

Like most Xiaomi phones, the Redmi Note 7 is unlikely to support most North American wireless carriers. But for $150, it might be worth importing one just to use it as a camera.