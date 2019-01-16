WSJ: Motorola Razr is making a comeback as foldable smartphone

Motorola may be looking to revive its Razr brand… again. The original Motorola Razr was a flip phone launched in 2004, known for its eye-catching design and super-slim profile.

Now the Wall Street Journal reports that Motorola plans to release a new model with a foldable display and a $1,500 starting price.

While that’s a lot of money for a smartphone, it seems to be in-line with what other companies including Samsung and Royole are expected to charge for their smartphones with folding displays.

The upshot of a foldable device is that you have a single gadget that you can use as both a smartphone and a tablet. The downside is that it’s probably cheaper to buy a phone and tablet separately — the cost of being an early adopter seems unusually high at the moment.

The WSJ report doesn’t contain many other details about the upcoming phone, aside from the fact that Motorola plans to manufacture about 200,000 devices, it’s expected to be a Verizon exclusive in the United States, and that it could launch as soon as February… although the release date could be pushed back.

This wouldn’t be the first time Motorola has attempted to revive the Razr brand — the company released a few Motorola DROID RAZR phones in 2012 in 2012. They were largely unremarkable phones with relatively slim designs and large batteries, by 2016 standards.