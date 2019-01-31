This little PC supports up to an Intel Core i9-8950HK processor

When Asus recently introduced a small computer with support for up ton a 35 watt Intel Core i7-8700T processor, I was impressed. But it looks like you can already buy an even smaller computer with an even more powerful 45 watt Intel Core i9-8950HK chip.

EGLOBAL’s new computer is a 5.6″ x 5.3″ x 2.5″ mini desktop that’s designed for Intel’s 45 watt Coffee Lake-H chips.

It’s available for purchase from AliExpress, but you might need to be a bit patient — shipping to the US is free, but the estimated delivery time is 26 days.

Prices range from $327 to $1058 depending on your configuration options.

While a top-of-the-line model features an Intel Core i9-8950HK processor, you can also configure the system with Core i5-8300H, Core i7-8750HK, or Xeon E-2176M processor options.

You also have a choice of getting the computer with no memory or storage or with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB solid state drive.

Each model features HDMI and mini DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a headset jack.

Under the hood there are two SODIMM slots for memory and room for an M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD and/or a 2.5 inch hard drive or solid state drive. The computer also features 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth.

In order to keep the PC cool there’s a pretty big fan and a large vent in the top of the aluminum case. I wouldn’t exactly expect this little computer to be quiet. But if you’re looking for a reasonably powerful machine for video editing, media playback, or general purpose computing, it looks like an interesting option.

With Intel UHD 630 graphics it should also be able to handle some gaming, but there’s no discrete GPU and no Thunderbolt 3 port for connecting an external graphics dock. So this probably isn’t a great solution for gamers.

via AliExpress