This cart turns any Game Boy into a wireless game controller

Have an old Game Boy that’s collecting dust? Now you can turn it into a wireless PC game controller.

Alex Iannuzzi designed and built a custom Game Boy cartridge that effectively turns any Game Boy into a wireless controller.

There’s no hardware hacking required — just plug in the cart the same way you would a game and the handheld game console turns into a wireless controller.

While some folks might be able to follow Iannuzzi’s instructions to build their own carts, you can also buy one from the Inside Gadgets shop.

A Game Boy TX Cart will set you back $23, but you’ll also need to spend at least $14 on a receiver, so this isn’t necessarily the cheapest wireless controller option around. But it’s definitely one of the most… unusual, I guess?

The cart is compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and GameBoy Advance SP consoles, but it’ll stick out from the top of the Advance models. A smaller GBA TX Cart version is on the way, but it’s not available yet.

There are also three different options for wireless receivers:

A USB receiver that should work with most modern Windows or Linux computers including Raspberry Pi systems

Game Cube receiver (also works with some Wii models)

Super Nintendo receiver

via Gizmodo and HackADay