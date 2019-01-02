This cart turns any Game Boy into a wireless game controller

Have an old Game Boy that’s collecting dust? Now you can turn it into a wireless PC game controller.
Alex Iannuzzi designed and built a custom Game Boy cartridge that effectively turns any Game Boy into a wireless controller.
There’s no hardware hacking required — just plug in the cart the same way you would a game and the handheld game console turns into a wireless controller.
While some folks might be able to follow Iannuzzi’s instructions to build their own carts, you can also buy one from the Inside Gadgets shop.
A Game Boy TX Cart will set you back $23, but you’ll also need to spend at least $14 on a receiver, so this isn’t necessarily the cheapest wireless controller option around. But it’s definitely one of the most… unusual, I guess?
The cart is compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and GameBoy Advance SP consoles, but it’ll stick out from the top of the Advance models. A smaller GBA TX Cart version is on the way, but it’s not available yet.
There are also three different options for wireless receivers:
- A USB receiver that should work with most modern Windows or Linux computers including Raspberry Pi systems
- Game Cube receiver (also works with some Wii models)
- Super Nintendo receiver
99% percent useless, but I want it anyway.
This or a real gamepad that costs almost the same money but doesn’t require a gameboy… 🤔
Not super interested now – but am interested in the upcoming GBA version that also supports the L+R buttons. Seems like a great way to play GBA games on the gamecube gameboy player – much better than the stock gamecube controller and way cheaper than an old Hori pad.