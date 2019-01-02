Liliputing

This cart turns any Game Boy into a wireless game controller

at by 3 Comments

Have an old Game Boy that’s collecting dust? Now you can turn it into a wireless PC game controller.

Alex Iannuzzi designed and built a custom Game Boy cartridge that effectively turns any Game Boy into a wireless controller.

There’s no hardware hacking required — just plug in the cart the same way you would a game and the handheld game console turns into a wireless controller.

While some folks might be able to follow Iannuzzi’s instructions to build their own carts, you can also buy one from the Inside Gadgets shop.

Wireless Game Boy Controller

A Game Boy TX Cart will set you back $23, but you’ll also need to spend at least $14 on a receiver, so this isn’t necessarily the cheapest wireless controller option around. But it’s definitely one of the most… unusual, I guess?

The cart is compatible with Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and GameBoy Advance SP consoles, but it’ll stick out from the top of the Advance models. A smaller GBA TX Cart version is on the way, but it’s not available yet.

There are also three different options for wireless receivers:

  • A USB receiver that should work with most modern Windows or Linux computers including Raspberry Pi systems
  • Game Cube receiver (also works with some Wii models)
  • Super Nintendo receiver

via Gizmodo and HackADay

 

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Ilvee Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Doug “DiRT” Turner
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

99% percent useless, but I want it anyway.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ilvee
Guest
Ilvee
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This or a real gamepad that costs almost the same money but doesn’t require a gameboy… 🤔

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Member
M Herman
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Not super interested now – but am interested in the upcoming GBA version that also supports the L+R buttons. Seems like a great way to play GBA games on the gamecube gameboy player – much better than the stock gamecube controller and way cheaper than an old Hori pad.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 seconds ago