This $16 Raspberry Pi case has a 3.5 inch touchscreen on top

Raspberry Pi computers don’t need a case, but it’s not a bad idea to put them in one to reduce the risk of breaking something. Plus some of them look nice… and others actually add functionality to Raspberry Pi’s cheap single-board computers.

Case in point: Banggood is selling a $16 Raspberry Pi Case with a small touchscreen display that fits into the top.

The display is nothing to write home about: it’s a 3.5 inch, 480 x 320 pixel TFT LCD resistive touchscreen that you can interact with using a stylus that ships with the case, or with your fingers (or fingernails… which tend to work better on resistive touch panels than fingertips).

But it’s still pretty nifty that a case this cheap includes a display at all.

The case also has a top cover that you can put in place if you’re not using the touchscreen. That option lets you put a small cooling fan inside the case — but you can’t use a fan and touchscreen at the same time, so you’d have to take the case apart and replace some components to switch between using a touchscreen and using a fan.

riddick




Looks cool, but I have 2 use cases for RPi.
(1) Drives a HDTV (no case needed here), also acts as an always on server
(2) Use the 40pin header for controlling circuits.

It just isn’t practical for me.



Anon




Well thanks for letting us know that it doesn’t fit what everyone wants 🤦🏼‍♂️



riddick




What is your use case? That was the intent of the comment. I could have just said “Doesn’t do what I want” if that is all I wanted to say.



Anonymous




I came here just to find out if this product is practical for you. Glad I got my answer.



yu mah




HIV beats having full blown AIDS



germ13



Does this mean the touchscreen is to be used as your one dedicated screen? Or can you use it in addition to a regular primary full screen monitor?



AdamS




Setting up a Raspberry Pi to use both SPI (gpio control) and HDMI at the same time is possible, but not straightforward. In detail, there is not currently a “Display Settings” menu where you can set Mirror / Extended display, or screen resolution & orientation. Destructions are available but often involve deep command line & config file adjustments that can break with software updates.



Brute Fours




The price is nice but that resolution is kind of odd. Not very good for emulation, at least, unless you’re ok with fractional scaling. Are there any similarly cheap 320×240 or 640×480 screens in that size?


