The Meizu Zero is the first smartphone with no buttons or ports

Chinese phone maker Meizu has unveiled the world’s first smartphone with no buttons and no ports. The sides of the Meizu Zero are completely smooth, for better or worse.

If you’re wondering how you use the thing, it has touch-sensitive sides that you can use to turn the phone on and off or adjust the volume. It supports 18W wireless fast charging so there’s no need for a USB port. And the phone has eSIM support, so there’s no need to insert a SIM card.

There’s also no audio jack, so I suppose you’re expected to use Bluetooth to connect headphones or speakers… but that’s hardly a unique feature. Over the last few years phone makers have released a lot of models that lack headphone jacks.

Meizu also used an in-display fingerprint sensor to minimize obstructions on the front of the phone. But one trend the Meizu Zero doesn’t adopt? The notch. There are small black bezels above and below the 6 inch AMOLED display, and the 20MP front-facing camera fits snugly into the top border.

On the back of the phone there’s a 12MP + 20MP dual camera system. And under the hood there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.

Meizu hasn’t unveiled the price or release date for the phone yet, so while the company is the first to announce a button-free, port-free smartphone, it’s unclear if the Meizu Zero will be the first such device to ship.

Rival Chinese phone maker Vivo is expected to unveil the Vivo Apex 2019 tomorrow, and it’s expected to have a similarly sparse design.