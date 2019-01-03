The first Asus Chrome OS tablet is a durable model aimed at young children

Asus is introducing a whole bunch of new Chrome OS devices aimed at the education market including laptops, convertibles, and the company’s first standalone Chrome OS tablet.

That last one is part of a small, but growing line of touchscreen-only devices designed to run Google’s Chrome operating system. And like the first Chrome OS tablet, it has an awkward name that makes you wonder if it’s really a tablet or a notebook (that just happens to ship without a physical keyboard).

Meet the Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100.

The tablet features a 9.7 inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel touchscreen display, a stylus (that slides into a hole in the tablet when it’s not in use), an OP1 (Rockchip RK3399) hexa-core processor with Mali-T864 graphics, and support for up to 4GB of RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC storage.

It has a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front-facing camera, a USB 3.1 Type-C port for charging, data, or display output, a microSD card reader, a headphone jacks, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1.

The Asus Chromebook Tablet CT100 measures 9.4″ x 6.8″ x 0.4″ and weighs 1.3 pounds and it features a 35 Wh battery.

Asus says the tablet is aimed at young kids who may be more comfortable interacting with a touch-only device than a device with a keyboard. As such, it features a rubberized chassis that’s rated to survive drops from up to 100cm (about 3.2 feet).

Asus will likely be showing off the new tablet next week during the Consumer Electronics Show, but the company says the configuration, pricing, and availability details will be available “in the coming months.”

Asus EdgeUp blog post