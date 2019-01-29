System76 Darter Pro is a 3.6 pound, 15.6 inch Linux laptop (coming soon)

System76 is adding a new laptop to its line of Linux-powered computers and, in keeping with recent trends in the PC space, it’s a relatively thin and light machine with a fairly big display and a big battery.

The System76 Darter Pro sports a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte IPS display, an Intel Whiskey Lake processor, and a 54.5 Wh battery. But it measures just 14.2″ x 9.6″ x 0.8″ and weighs 3.6 pounds.

The company hasn’t announced the pricing yet, but the System76 Darter Pro should be available for purchase soon.

Like all System76 computers, the Darter Pro will be available with a choice of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.10, or Pop!_OS 18.04 LTS (which is the company’s own custom fork of Ubuntu).

It will be available with COre i5-8265U and Core i7-8565U processor options, up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 dual-channel memory, and up to 2TB of M.2 SATA or PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Standard features include a backlit keyboard, a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, an SD card reader, HDMI, and Mini DisplayPorts, stereo speakers, a mic, and an audio jack.

The Darter Pro will joins an increasingly robust line of Linux laptops in the System76 lineup including the ultraportable Galago Pro, the big-ass 17″ Kudu, and the Serval WS mobile workstation with desktop-class hardware.

via Phoronix