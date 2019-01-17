Liliputing

Sure, why not run Fallout on a smartphone (by installing Windows 10 on ARM)?

at by 2 Comments

In case you missed it, earlier this month hackers released tools that make it possible to hack pretty much any smartphone that ever shipped with Windows 10 Mobile. With Microsoft having largely abandoned its mobile operating system, that opens the possibility of replacing Windows 10 Mobile with a full-fledged desktop operating system like Windows 10 on ARM.

Does it run well on phones with relatively dated hardware? Of course not. But it does let you do some crazy things like play classic PC games on a phone.

Case-in-point: YouTuber Wall SoGB has posted a video showing the original Fallout game running on a Lumia 950 XL smartphone.

Fallout on the Lumia 950 XL

The 2015-era smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, a 5.7 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display, and a 3,340 mAh battery. It was never designed to run a desktop operating system and it’s a heck of a lot slower than the latest tablets and laptops that ship with Windows 10 on ARM.

Fallout, meanwhile, is a game that was released more than 20 years ago, and which was never really designed to run on devices with small touchscreen displays or ARM-based processors. So it relies on Windows 10 on ARM’s ability to emulate x86 architecture (which takes a toll on performance), and it’s easiest to play if you plug in a keyboard and mouse… and have the patience to deal with slow frame rates.

Still, it’s kind of crazy to see a phone doing the work of a desktop computer in this way.

via Windows Latest

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Hai DangNone Needed Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
None Needed
Guest
None Needed
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s more of a testament to W10 backwards compatibility, as people were running the DOS version of Fallout 1 in DOSBox Turbo on Android since 2013 or 14.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 hours ago
Hai Dang
Guest
Hai Dang
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

We want to back phones with Windows 10 mobile!
We need your help.
Let’s go sign the petition for Microsoft.
(link: https://www.change.org/p/together-for-keeping-and-victory-windows-10-mobile?recruiter=900140418&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=share_petition)
Please send and share this petition with others!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago