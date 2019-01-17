Sure, why not run Fallout on a smartphone (by installing Windows 10 on ARM)?

In case you missed it, earlier this month hackers released tools that make it possible to hack pretty much any smartphone that ever shipped with Windows 10 Mobile. With Microsoft having largely abandoned its mobile operating system, that opens the possibility of replacing Windows 10 Mobile with a full-fledged desktop operating system like Windows 10 on ARM.

Does it run well on phones with relatively dated hardware? Of course not. But it does let you do some crazy things like play classic PC games on a phone.

Case-in-point: YouTuber Wall SoGB has posted a video showing the original Fallout game running on a Lumia 950 XL smartphone.

The 2015-era smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, a 5.7 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display, and a 3,340 mAh battery. It was never designed to run a desktop operating system and it’s a heck of a lot slower than the latest tablets and laptops that ship with Windows 10 on ARM.

Fallout, meanwhile, is a game that was released more than 20 years ago, and which was never really designed to run on devices with small touchscreen displays or ARM-based processors. So it relies on Windows 10 on ARM’s ability to emulate x86 architecture (which takes a toll on performance), and it’s easiest to play if you plug in a keyboard and mouse… and have the patience to deal with slow frame rates.

Still, it’s kind of crazy to see a phone doing the work of a desktop computer in this way.

via Windows Latest