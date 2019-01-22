Liliputing

Samsung launches a tiny 20MP camera for hole-in-display and notch phones

Halfway decent cameras are a key selling point in modern smartphones… but so are phones with high screen-to-body ratios. Enter displays that wrap around the front-facing camera either via a notch design or, more recently, a hole in the display.

Samsung says its newest smartphone camera solution is designed for that type of display — it’s the company’s smallest 20MP image sensor, allowing it to fit into tiny spaces… like the area behind a hole in a display.

The Samsung ISOCELL Slim 3T2 should enter mass production in the first quarter of the year, which means we could see it in phones in the spring or summer.

Sasmung says the 1/3.4 inch image sensor measures about 5.1 millimeters diagonally and features 20 million 0.8μm-sized pixels.

If you’re shooting photos in low-light settings, the camera sensor uses Samsung’s Tetracell technology to combine four pixels into one in order to allow in more light. You’ll only end up with a 5MP image, but Samsung says those pictures should be brighter and sharper than what you’d get if you used a 5MP 1.6μm-pixel image sensor.

While the tiny image sensor can be used for front-facing cameras, Samsung says it can also be used as part of a telephoto solution for rear cameras. Samsung says it’s about 7 percent thinner than the company’s existing 20MP image sensor.

 

I still don’t see why cameras can’t go directly behind the AMOLED panel, that’s transparent from the back – even when it’s lit on the front. Yes, the captured image might be a bit darker, but you can correct that with software.

6 hours ago