Report: LG to launch a phone with detachable second screen

Samsung’s first phone with a foldable display is on the way, and the company is expected to unveil it at a press event ahead of Mobile World Congress in February. Google has already announced it’s building support for foldables into the next version of Android. And Chinese company Royole has already unveiled its first foldable phone.

Meanwhile LG has reportedly been working on its own foldable phone for years… but it sounds like it might not be ready to go just yet.

Instead, CNET reports that LG will introduce a smartphone with an optional “second-screen attachment” at MWC next month.

In other words, the phone itself will look like a standard smartphone with a touchscreen display. But you’ll be able to attach a second display to double the amount of screen space, turning the phone into a pseudo-tablet.

The solution is less elegant than a single display that folds down the middle, but it could be cheaper, easier to implement, and allow you the choice of using the phone with or without the screen attachment. You’ll also probably have to deal with some sort of line down the middle when using the phone in dual-screen mode, much as you do with the dual-screen ZTE Axon M.

Details about how the screen attachment works scarce at the moment, but it’s easy to imagine this working sort of like the Asus ROG Phone TwinView Dock, which lets you attach a secondary screen to the high-end gaming phone from Asus… although hopefully LG’s solution is less bulky and cheaper (the TwinView dock sells for $400).

CNET says LG plans to unveil more than one phone at MWC, so it’s unclear if the model with the second screen option will be the LG G8 or some other device.