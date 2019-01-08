ReMarkable E Ink writing tablet gets better with age

A year and a half after shipping its first product, the folks at ReMarkable aren’t ready to start talking about a follow-up yet… because they’re still busy pushing out improvements and new features through software updates for their first product: a 10.3 inch tablet with an E Ink display and pressure-sensitive pen input.

I caught up with the company in Las Vegas and got a demo of some of the new features. As someone with hopelessly lousy handwriting, I’m not exactly the target market for this $599 device… but as a fan of electronic paper displays, I can’t help but wish that there were more devices that used them for more than displaying eBooks.

The ReMarkable lets you take hand-written notes, and a recent software update also lets you convert them to text (an internet connection is required for that though.

While you can certainly use it to read eBooks, it also lets you highlight text or scribble annotations or sketch pictures in the margins of your books. And you can export anything you create on the tablet to a computer as a PDF or SVG file.

The company says it sold 55,000 units in 2017 and did even better in 2018 (although it’s not ready to say how much better).

There’s no getting around the fact that the ReMarkable tablet is rather expensive for a device that has limited functionality when compared with something like an iPad. But it gets days or weeks of battery life, depending on usage, has a display that’s easily visible outdoors, and doesn’t have a lot of competition: Sony and Onyx are the only other companies I’m aware of that have anything even remotely like the ReMarkable.

If it helps, the ReMarkable is on sale for $50 off at the moment, bringing the price down to $549.