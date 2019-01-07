Razer’s 4.5 pound, 15.6 inch gaming laptop gets a RTX 20-series spec bump

Razer is introducing a new “Advanced” model of its Blade 15 gaming laptop.

Like the $1600 base model, the new version measures 14″ x 9.3″ x 0.7″ and features an Intel Core i7-8750H processor and NVIDIA graphics. But starting January 29th, you’ll be able to pick up a Razer Blade 15 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics for $2300 and up.

Razer says the new laptop is the smallest to feature RTX graphics — although it is worth noting that some configurations are only available with the less powerful “Max-Q” versions of NVIDIA’s GPUs.

$2300 gets you a model with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage. and a 1080p, 144 Hz matte display.

You can pay extra for RTX 2070 Max-Q or RTX 2080 Max-Q models. And there’s also a 4K touchscreen display option.

Standard features include PCIe NVMe storage, dual-channel DDR4-2667 MHz RAM (the system supports up to 64GB), a Windows Hello IR webcam, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI 2.0B, Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and USB 3.1 ports plus a headset jack and stereo speakers.

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced model has a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, an 80W battery and a 230 watt power adapter.

