Pinebook Pro Linux laptop coming this year for $199

Pine64 has been selling cheap Linux laptops for a few years, and now the company is getting ready to launch something a little… less cheap.
With a target price of $199, the upcoming Pinebook Pro certainly isn’t a high-end computer. But for about twice the price of the original Pinebook you get a full HD display, twice the RAM, much more storage, and a significantly more powerful processor.
The company says unlike its first laptops, the Pinebook Pro is a computer that could theoretically replace your existing laptop as a daily driver… assuming you’re looking for a computer that runs open source software. Think of the Pinebook Pro as a sort of Chromebook that runs GNU/Linux-based operating systems like Debian rather than Google’s Chrome OS.
Pine64 hasn’t announced when you’ll be able to buy one yet, but the company says the Pinebook Pro is coming “later this year.” In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the spec sheet:
- 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display
- Black magnesium alloy chassis
- Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor (ARM Cortex-A72 + Cortex-A53)
- 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage
- SD card slot
- PCIe x4 M.2 slot with support for optional NVMe SSDs
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports including a USB-C port with 4K/60Hz video out support
- 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- 10,000 mAh battery
- Stereo speakers, audio jack microphone, and 2MP camera
The Pinebook Pro will ship standard with 64GB of eMMC storage, but members of the Pine64 user forums will get a free upgrade to 128GB.
Pine64 has also announced a bunch of other new products ahead of FOSDEM 2019, including a new 2-in-1 tablet called the PineTab. It’s basically got the guts of the 11.6 inch Pinebook laptop that the company currently sells for $99, but in a tablet form factor and with a detachable keyboard. And the company has revealed that it has a development kit for its previously announced PinePhone… and that the goal is to eventually sell the phone for just $149.
Build quality is really important for longevity of a device. Also Intel linux support is really, really good. I want to like this product, I really do, but building a durable notebook requires a lot of experience.
This is what I wanted to address, too. The screen, the keyboard and the touchpad don’t seem to be premium compared to the cheap model… which is made of pretty cheap components.
It’s also $200 so I wouldn’t expect it to be built of anything but cheap components.
If this is anything like the first pinebook, it will be exceptional value for the money but still not matching a $700 laptop.
They have got to be kidding. They put the ‘real’ non Apple inspired keyboard on the tablet and this gets the same crap keyboard every other laptop has? Really? Almost like there is some invisible force mandating all “laptop” class computers must have this lousy design but they don’t care about tablets?
tablet has fn in the corner, and a vertical enter key.. if that’s better, I’m missing something. The full sized arrow keys are nice, I’ll admit.
If they had a version with 8GB, then i would be really interested