Pinebook Pro Linux laptop coming this year for $199

Pine64 has been selling cheap Linux laptops for a few years, and now the company is getting ready to launch something a little… less cheap.

With a target price of $199, the upcoming Pinebook Pro certainly isn’t a high-end computer. But for about twice the price of the original Pinebook you get a full HD display, twice the RAM, much more storage, and a significantly more powerful processor.

The company says unlike its first laptops, the Pinebook Pro is a computer that could theoretically replace your existing laptop as a daily driver… assuming you’re looking for a computer that runs open source software. Think of the Pinebook Pro as a sort of Chromebook that runs GNU/Linux-based operating systems like Debian rather than Google’s Chrome OS.

Pine64 hasn’t announced when you’ll be able to buy one yet, but the company says the Pinebook Pro is coming “later this year.” In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the spec sheet:

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display

Black magnesium alloy chassis

Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor (ARM Cortex-A72 + Cortex-A53)

4GB of LPDDR4 RAM

64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage

SD card slot

PCIe x4 M.2 slot with support for optional NVMe SSDs

USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports including a USB-C port with 4K/60Hz video out support

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

10,000 mAh battery

Stereo speakers, audio jack microphone, and 2MP camera

The Pinebook Pro will ship standard with 64GB of eMMC storage, but members of the Pine64 user forums will get a free upgrade to 128GB.

Pine64 has also announced a bunch of other new products ahead of FOSDEM 2019, including a new 2-in-1 tablet called the PineTab. It’s basically got the guts of the 11.6 inch Pinebook laptop that the company currently sells for $99, but in a tablet form factor and with a detachable keyboard. And the company has revealed that it has a development kit for its previously announced PinePhone… and that the goal is to eventually sell the phone for just $149.