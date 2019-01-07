NVIDIA is bringing ray tracing to laptops this month

Less than half a year after introducing its first desktop graphics cards with support for real-time ray tracing, NVIDIA is bringing the technology to mobile devices.

The company says the first laptops with GeForce RTX 20xx graphics will be available starting January 29th, and we should see as many as 40 different models from “every major OEM” in the coming months.

New laptop GPUs include mobile versions of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, RTX 2070, and RT 2080. Some will feature Max-Q designs, which means they’ll probably trade a little performance in order to fit into thinner and lighter laptops.

Ray-tracing is probably the most important new feature since game developers can leverage it for better lighting effects in games. But NVIDIA says the new laptop GPUs will also offer up to 20 percent better all-around performance than their predecessors, along with improved efficiency (which could lead to longer battery life).

via The Verge