Nubia’s Red Magic Mars gaming smartphone coming to America for $399 and up

The Nubia Red Magic Mars is a smartphone aimed at gamers, with liquid and air cooling, shoulder buttons, an LED light strip on the back, and and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, among other features.
With a starting price of less than $400, it’s also a surprisingly affordable device. There’s just one catch: when the phone went on sale late last year, it was only available in China.
Now Nubia is getting ready to change that. The company has announced that the Red Magic Mars will be available in Europe and North America starting January 31st, with prices starting at $399.
The entry-level model features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but Nubia also offers 10GB/128GB and 10GB/256GB versions. US pricing for those variants hasn’t been announced yet.
The phone has 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS display, a 3,800 mAh battery, 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras, and a physical button that toggles a gaming mode meant to optimize performance while you play.
I’m guessing you meant $399 in the title. Otherwise it’s probably out of most people’s budgets.
I know I can’t stand the sight of the unusual 2:1 aspect ratio. It’s too thin. For anyone who watches lots of videos, where the common format is 16:9… also too thin. Still wondering why manufacturers have embraced this. Is it a gaming thing? Do gamers actually prefer this aspect ratio? Because if not… it really doesn’t suit any category of user.
I always just figured that manufacturers were trying to create larger phones but compromising for people who prefer smaller phones. These people can’t be happy with the larger size anyway. So we’re still left with a reluctance acceptance of (yet) another trend that nobody has asked for.
For doing everything else but watching videos, 18:9 is generally preferred because it provides more screen space without becoming too wide to hold comfortably. Gamers are also usually happy enough with wider screens when held in landscape mode since they can see more on screen.
So, basically, aside from video, which is no worse than on a 16:9 phone, there are advantages to the new aspect ratio.
As for overall size, well, if people were clamoring for smaller phones, at least one of the major manufacturers would be falling over themselves to provide them, but the demand just doesn’t seem to be there in numbers making it worth their while.