Nubia’s Red Magic Mars gaming smartphone coming to America for $399 and up

The Nubia Red Magic Mars is a smartphone aimed at gamers, with liquid and air cooling, shoulder buttons, an LED light strip on the back, and and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, among other features.

With a starting price of less than $400, it’s also a surprisingly affordable device. There’s just one catch: when the phone went on sale late last year, it was only available in China.

Now Nubia is getting ready to change that. The company has announced that the Red Magic Mars will be available in Europe and North America starting January 31st, with prices starting at $399.

The entry-level model features 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but Nubia also offers 10GB/128GB and 10GB/256GB versions. US pricing for those variants hasn’t been announced yet.

The phone has 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS display, a 3,800 mAh battery, 16MP rear and 8MP front cameras, and a physical button that toggles a gaming mode meant to optimize performance while you play.

via Android Police