Now you can buy a Chromebook with a 15.6 inch, 4K display (if that’s something you want to do)

Lenovo’s Yoga Chromebook C630 is a convertible laptop with a 15.6 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, and pretty beefy specs (by Chromebook standards).

An entry-level model features 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, while higher-priced models have 128GB of storage and Core i5-8250U chips.

When Lenovo first announced the laptop last year, the company also noted that it would be available with up to a 4K display. But so far the only models available for purchase have had 1080p screens.

Now that’s changed — Lenovo has started selling a 4K version, which makes this the first Chromebook I’m aware of to feature a 4K display.

A top-of-the-line Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 with a 3840 x 2160 pixel IPS touchscreen display, a Core i5 Kaby Lake-R processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage will set you back $900.

You could buy a pretty good Windows laptop for that kind of money. And if you’re a real pixel-density enthusiast, this might best the highest resolution Chromebook to date, but it’s not necessarily the most pixel-dense.

The Google Pixel Slate, for example, has a 3000 x 2000 pixel display, but its screen is just 12.3 inches, which means it packs 293 pixels per inch. That’s compared with 282 ppi for the Yoga Chromebook C630, if it matters.

Interestingly it looks like Lenovo doesn’t actually have any 1080p models in stock at the moment, and the company says the 4K version of the laptop won’t ship for at least five weeks. So if you’re really itching to get your hands on a Yoga Chromebook C630 and don’t mind settling for a 1080p version, your best bet is probably Best Buy — the retailer is selling a Core i5/8GB/128GB model for $649.

via Chrome Unboxed