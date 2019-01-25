Mysterious Google “Coral” device leaked with 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 855

This may be the year that Google introduces its first mid-range Pixel smartphones. Details about the upcoming Pixel 3 Lite series of phones have been leaking for months.

But what about the company’s next flagship? We have fewer details about that. For the past three years Google has announced new flagship phones in the fall… but information about them started leaking much, much earlier in the year.

So when a listing for a Google device called “Coral” showed up in the database for benchmarking took Geekbench this week, folks naturally started wondering if this could be the upcoming Pixel 4.

According to Geekbench, the device has what appears to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM, and Android Q software.

The benchmark scores themselves aren’t all that great, at 3,296 for single-core performance and 9,235 for multi-core. But that could be due to this being a prototype device running a pre-release version of Android Q. Android Police and xda-developers both report higher scores for a Snapdragon 855-powered reference device with 6GB of RAM and Andorid 9 Pie software (around 3,500 single-core and 11,000 multi-core).

Anyway, it’s possible Coral isn’t even a real device. It could be a reference design or prototype Google is testing rather than an early build of an actual device the company plans to ship. Or it could be a fake — somebody may have modified the data on their device before running GeekBench so that the data reported on the website is inaccurate.

While it seems highly likely that Google’s next flagship phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, it’s unclear at this point whether it’ll have 6GB of RAM or not… or what other features it may have (or lack — we’ve already lost the headphone jack, could other ports and buttons be next?)

Meanwhile, developer Till Kottman claims to have uncovered the codenames for two other Google devices: Salmon and Medaka. It’s unclear if either of these are phones though — Kottmann claims “Medaka is most probably the rumored Pixel Watch.”

via MySmartPrice and /r/Android