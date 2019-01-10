MSI squeezes NVIDIA RTX 20-series graphics into its compact gaming desktops

MSI is introducing a bunch of new gaming laptops and desktops during CES this week, including thin and (relatively) light notebooks with support for features up to a 144 Hz display and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics.

But the company is also squeezing the latest high-performance Intel and NVIDIA components into it small form-factor gaming desktops.

MSI’s newest Trident X supports up to an Intel Core i9-9900K processor and NVIDIA GeFroce RTX 2080 graphics with 11GB of dedicated memory, but the computer is rather small for a gaming PC, measuring 15.6″ x 15.1″ x 5.1″.

And the new MSI Infinite S is even smaller.

I couldn’t find detailed specifications for that model on the MSI website, but Tom’s Hardware reports that it’s 13.7″ x 9.6″ x 5″, making the MSI Infinite S substantially smaller than Zotac’s MEK Mini.

It also has a more subtle design than Zotac’s little gaming computer with a black-and-red color scheme and a single RGB light strip on the front.

It’s also a little less powerful than the MEK Mini — Zotac’s compact gaming desktop supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, while the MSI Infinite S tops out at RTX 2060.

The Infinite S is expected to go on sale in the second quarter of 2019 for around $700 and up.