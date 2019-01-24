Motorola’s Moto G7 smartphone lineup leaked (by Motorola)

Motorola’s Moto G series smartphones have a track record of offering decent specs at reasonable prices… they’re not the sort of phones that are going to satisfy mobile gamers or photography enthusiasts, but they’re not bad if you’re looking for a cheap, reliable phone.

The company is holding an event in Brazil on February 7th, where Motorola is expected to unveil the Moto G7 lineup. But pictures of the upcoming phones leaked a few days ago, and now CNET has a run-down of the features for four upcoming Moto G7 series smartphones.

Apparently Motorola Brazil posted detailed specs on its website a few weeks early and only pulled down the web pages after CNET requested comment.

The flagship phone is the Moto G7, which sports a 6.24 inch, 2270 x 1080 pixel display (with a small notch around the front-facing camera), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,000 mAh battery, a 12MP rear camera and an 8MP front-acing camera.

It supports 4G LTE, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.

There’s a fingerprint read on the back of the phone, support for face unlock, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack and microSD card reader.

Motorola also has a souped-up model called the Moto G7 Plus. It has the same basic design, but sports a Snapdragon 636 processor and a 16MP front camera.

The Moto G7 Power, meanwhile, has a 6.2 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel display, a Snapdragon 632 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. It has a fingerprint reader but no support for face unlock. And this cheaper model only supports 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Wondering where “power” comes into it? This phone has a 5,000 mAh battery, which should offer substantially longer battery life than you get from the other phones in this series.

Motorola’s Moto G7 Play seems like it will probably be the cheapest phone in the new lineup. It has a 5.7 inch, 1512 x 720 pixel display, a Snapdragon 632 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

The entry-level model has a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera and it’s powered by a 3,000 mAh battery (which will likely last a bit longer in this phone than in models with larger displays).

Like the Moto G7 Power, the G7 Play tops out at 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and lacks face recognition support.

While it seems extremely likely that Motorola will officially launch all four of these phones at its February 7th event in Brazil, it’s unclear whether all four models will be available internationally. The company has a habit of only offering certain models in certain regions.

via xda-developers