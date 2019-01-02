Moto Mods are still a thing (Moto Z4 Play leaked)

Smartphones have changed a lot since Motorola launched its first Moto Z smartphone in 2016. Display aspect ratios are wider (or taller, I guess). Bezels are slimmer. Notches are a thing.
That presents special challenges for a line of phones that have one distinctive feature: support for modular add-ons that snap onto the back of the phone. The company has had to make recent phones the same size and shape as their predecessors in order to keep compatibility with existing Moto Mods.
And it looks like the company is going to keep doing that this year — CompareRaja and @OnLeaks have posted a set of images that allegedly show what the upcoming Moto Z4 Play will look like when it launches later this year.
The phone is said to have a 6.2 inch display and a waterdrop-style notch in the screen where you’ll find a front-facing camera. It’s unclear if the phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor, but since there’s no visible fingerprint scanner on the back or sides of the phone, that does seem likely.
Despite the modern screen specs, the phone measures about 158mm x 75mm x 7.25mm, making it pretty close in size to older Moto Z phones. That means you should be able to use existing Moto Mods to add a battery, speaker, projector, or other accessory to the upcoming phone.
The Moto Z4 leak is based on CAD design files, so there’s no information about the processor or other specs. But it looks like the phone features a single-lens rear camera, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The idea behind Moto Mods is really smart. You can practically sell a show phone (ie/ 5mm thin, slippery, smudge-magnet, fragile, glass-unibody) which can appeal to all Marketing Departments and certain people. Just skimp on the battery, make it house a 2,000mAh cell. …however, the implementation (and pricing!) is what makes/breaks it. For instance; – you could sell (US$19 ?) MODS that can add an extra 3mm for another 2,000mAh battery, which gives you the utility of a removable battery (hot-swapping) without compromising on the Wireless Charging and IP68 waterproofing. It would be wise to throw one in the box for free, to appeal to the Spec Sheet Enthusiast. – Or buy and use a different mod (US$39 ?) that adds a ruggedised body for extra protection, beefing it up an extra 6mm but adds another 4,000mAh unit for your average Road Warrior. – And lets not forget about a… Read more »