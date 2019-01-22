Microsoft unveils 7 new cheap laptops for classroom use

Chromebooks have made inroads in the education field in recent years partly because they’re simple, easy-to-manage solutions for teachers, IT administrators and students. They also tend to be pretty cheap… at least if you opt for entry-level models.

But Windows devices can be pretty cheap too… and Microsoft is driving the point home by introducing seven new Windows PCs for use in classrooms. They come from PC makers Acer, Dell, and Lenovo and have starting prices ranging from $189 to $300.

New models include five clamshell-style laptops and two convertible tablet-style notebooks:

Acer TravelMate B1 (B118-M)

Acer TravelMate B1-141

Dell Latitude 3300 for Education

Lenovo 100e

Lenovo 14w

Acer TravelMate Spin B1 (B118-R/RN)

Lenovo 300e 2-in-1

That last one is one of the most interesting. Not only does it have a touchscreen display, but it comes with a stylus that slides into a hole in the case when you’re not using it… and you can also use a No.2 graphite pencil to “write” on the screen if you can’t find the stylus.

Microsoft implies that the notebooks will ship with S Mode enabled, which means they’ll come with a streamlined (and somewhat locked-down) version of Windows 10 that prohibits users from installing apps from outside the Microsoft Store to reduce bloatware and improve security and performance.

Most computers that ship with S Mode enabled can be switched to a full version of Windows 10 free of charge though, so I suspect schools or individuals that purchase these systems will likely have that option.