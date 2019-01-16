Liliputing

Microsoft is splitting up Search and Cortana for Windows 10

at by 1 Comment

The latest Windows 10 preview build brings improvements to font management and the Start Menu. But the thing I’m most excited about is that Microsoft is separating Search from Cortana.


Starting with Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18317, users will see two separate items in the Windows taskbar: a search box and a Cortana icon. Clicking the search box will let you use the Windows search tool to find content on your device or on the web, while clicking Cortana will open Microsoft’s digital assistant service.

Microsoft says uncoupling the two features will allow the company to bring updates and improvements to each independently of the other. But it’s also good news for folks that want to use search, but not Cortana (or vice versa).

Up until now Microsoft has let you choose between showing a search bar or Cortana icon on the taskbar, but they both opened Cortana. There’s also third option that lets you hide the icon/bar altogether, since you can still invoke search/Cortana just by opening the Start Menu and typing.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
swol Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
swol
Guest
swol
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Cool. I always disable/not use the AI assistant in smartphones and Windows devices. These things somewhat creeps me out. Of course, I don’t have any of those home assistant/speaker devices either.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago