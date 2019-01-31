Lilbits 347: Xposed Framework for Android Pie (unofficial)

While I was kind of excited this week to see that it’s possible to unlock the bootloader and root the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, that’s because the Fire tablet lineup is unusual: they’re dirt cheap, Android-based tablets that run a highly customized version of Android that’s not to everyone’s tastes. Hacking them to make them act more like normal Android devices seems like a worthwhile endeavor.

Hacking devices that run closer-to-stock Android? I’ve kind of lost interest in doing that in recent years. Or maybe I just don’t have as much free time on my hands as I used to.

Some folks argue that some of the things we used to root our devices for are now baked into Android, like improved multitasking. But I still think Titanium Backup is a super-useful tool for power users that want to make sure they never lose any data. I just haven’t installed it on my phone in years. And of course, it’s easier to implement system-wide ad blocking on a rooted device.

All of which is to say, one of the coolest things you can do on a rooted phone is install the Xposed Framework, which allows you to install and uninstall modules that change the behavior of your phone almost as easily as you’d install apps.

But every time there’s a new version of Android, it takes a bit of work to port Xposed to run on it. There’s still no official build of Xposed for Android 9 Pie… but there is now an unofficial version built using the open source components of previous versions of Xposed. Try it if you dare… and have time to kill.

