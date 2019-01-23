Lilbits 346: You can’t always judge a laptop by its specs

When I picked up my latest laptop I opted for a model with an Intel Core i5-8250U processor after realizing that I’d have to spend several hundred dollars more to get a version with a Core i7-8550U chip… and most benchmarks I’ve seen suggest that the Core i7 chip is only a little faster.

But depending on a bunch of other factors, it looks like sometimes a notebook with a Core i7 chip could be slower than a model with a Core i5 processor from the same family.

Case in point: the folks at NotebookCheck recently reviewed two different configurations of the same HP laptop… and found that a version with a Core i5-8250U chip scored 10 percent higher in some benchmarks than a version with a Core i7-8650U processor.

It’s possible that software differences between the two laptops could account for the discrepancy. But I’m feeling pretty good about my recent laptop purchase… not necessarily because Core i5 is faster, but because the performance differences are likely to be negligible, while the cost differences are… not.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

NotebookCheck tested two version of the HP EliteBook x360 1030 G3.. and found that the model with a Core i5-8250U processor was faster than the pricier version with a Core i7-8650U chip.

The update to this software that makes it possible to run some Windows apps on Linux and other operating systems includes with initial support for Direct3D 12, a complete Vulkan driver, better support for high-DPI displays, and more.

I mean, does a clock really need an internet connection? (I guess it does if it's supposed to work with Alexa to let you set alarms).

Personally I’ve made peace with the fact that I can’t find everything I might want to watch on a single streaming service. I don’t have enough free time to watch everything on my Netflix and Amazon watch lists yet, but if I ever make it through those lists, maybe I’ll cancel for a few months and sign up for HBO, CBS, Disney, or whatever.