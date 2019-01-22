Lilbits 345: Hanging up on Google Hangouts (eventually)

A few months ago we learned that Google was planning to retire the communication service known as Google Hangouts… while transitioning some of the key features to its Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet services.

It’s still not entirely clear what this will mean or when it will happen for personal users. But Google has announced that it will begin transitioning G Suite customers to Chat later this year.

On April 16th G Suite users with classic Hangouts enabled will also see Chat on the web and in mobile apps, giving users a chance to get used to the new version. Then in October classic Hangouts will be discontinued for G Suite customers and users will be “transitioned to Chat.”

If this all sounds confusing and like a possibly bad idea to you, then you’re not alone.

Oh, and hey, it’s been a while since I’ve done one of these Lilbits articles, so here’s a refresher course: this article contains links to a bunch of tech news stories spotted around the web.

These are all items I shared to social media sometime in the past few days, and now that I’ve compiled a bunch of them, I figured it was time to do a roundup article.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.