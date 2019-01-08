Liliputing

Lenovo’s Yoga C730 is a 4.2 pound, 15.6 inch convertible with an AMOLED display

at by 1 Comment

HP isn’t the only company introducing a 15.6 inch convertible notebook with an AMOLED display this week. In addition to the HP Spectre 15 x360, there’s the Lenovo Yoga C730.

It’s a convertible laptop that measures 14.2″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″ and which weighs less than 4.2 pounds. It has decent all-around specs, but the most impressive thing about this laptop is definitely the display.

It features a 3840 x 2160 pixel AMOLED touchscreen display.

The laptop also features JBL speakers and support for Dolby Atmos audio and an active digitizer that lets you write or draw with a Lenovo Active Pen 2, which comes with the computer. The pen supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Lenovo says the laptop features an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of solid state storage, and a thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, HDMI and audio ports.

It’s expected to go on sale in April for $1650 and up… in select markets. Lenovo currently has no plans to sell this model in the US.

I suspect that makes HP pretty happy.

spec sheet (PDF)

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Alan Uden Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Alan Uden
Guest
Alan Uden
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I just don’t understand why people keep using these sites that everyone is having trouble with? Over the last few years I have adopted a policy of only purchasing products from companies that will accept payment from PayPal.
If they don’t accept PayPal then find someone who does! There are not many products that you can’t purchase from another seller!
Using PayPal exclusively, I have found that if there is any problem what so ever, PayPal doesn’t “muck about”, They just credit your account until the matter is resolved. In all my cases it has been resolved in my favor!
If the seller wont use PayPal there is usually a good reason, Normally it is because they know that if they don’t do the right thing they just wont get paid. End of story!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
29 seconds ago