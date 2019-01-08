Lenovo’s Yoga C730 is a 4.2 pound, 15.6 inch convertible with an AMOLED display

HP isn’t the only company introducing a 15.6 inch convertible notebook with an AMOLED display this week. In addition to the HP Spectre 15 x360, there’s the Lenovo Yoga C730.

It’s a convertible laptop that measures 14.2″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″ and which weighs less than 4.2 pounds. It has decent all-around specs, but the most impressive thing about this laptop is definitely the display.

It features a 3840 x 2160 pixel AMOLED touchscreen display.

The laptop also features JBL speakers and support for Dolby Atmos audio and an active digitizer that lets you write or draw with a Lenovo Active Pen 2, which comes with the computer. The pen supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Lenovo says the laptop features an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of solid state storage, and a thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, HDMI and audio ports.

It’s expected to go on sale in April for $1650 and up… in select markets. Lenovo currently has no plans to sell this model in the US.

I suspect that makes HP pretty happy.

spec sheet (PDF)