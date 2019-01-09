Lenovo’s new 2-in-1 Android tablets are also Alexa speakers (rather than laptops)

Typically when we talk about 2-in-1 tablets, we mean tablets that can also be used as notebooks. Lenovo’s going in a different direction with a line of “Smart Tab” devices that you can use as a standalone android tablet or put in a docking station to use as an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart display.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 and Smart Tab P10 will go up for pre-order this month for $200 and $300, respectively. Both ship with a Lenovo Smart Dock featuring stereo 3 watt speakers 3 microphones for far-field voice detection.

It’s basically what you’d get if Amazon’s Show Mode charging dock were more than a glorified kickstand… and designed to work with Lenovo’s tablets rather than Amazon.s

Both tablets feature 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS displays and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processors. So if you’re wondering why one costs $100 more than the other, here’s a run-down of the other specs for each:

Lenovo Smart Tab P10

400-nit display

Up to 4GB of RAM

Up to 64GB of storage (plus microSD card slot)

7000 mAh battery

8MP rear camera (auto-focus) and 5MP front camera (fixed focus)

9.53″ x 6.57″ x 0.27″

0.97 pounds

Lenovo Smart Tab M10

320-nit display

Up to 3GB of RAM

Up to 32GB of storage (plus microSD card slot)

4850 mAh battery



5MP rear camera (auto-focus) and 2MP front camera (fixed-focus)

9.53″ x 6.61″ x 0.32″

1.06 pounds

Both models have USB 2.0 Type-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jacks, plus pogo pins for connecting to the dock. But only the P10 has a fingerprint sensor.

Basically the P10 is thinner, lighter, has more memory and storage, a fingerprint sensor, better cameras, and a bigger battery. Go figure.

Both models support 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The docking station also supports Bluetooth if you want to use it as a standalone wireless speaker.