Liliputing

Lenovo introduces a 4 inch Google Assistant-powered Smart Clock (coming soon for $79)

at by 1 Comment

Amazon’s Echo Spot is going to get some competition in the smart, touchscreen alarm clock space this year.

We already started to see some Google Assistant-powered smart displays last year, designed to take on Amazon’s Echo Show line of devices. Now Lenovo has taken things to a smaller scale.

The Lenovo Smart Clock has a 4 inch touchscreen display, Google Assistant software, and a $79 price tag — making it $50 cheaper than Amazon’s Echo Spot. The only catch is that you can’t buy it yet: the Lenovo Smart Clock won’t ship until the spring.

I fully expect Amazon to drop the price of the Spot by then — the company has a habit of price matching Google Assistant-powered devices. But Lenovo’s Smart Clock still looks like a promising device for folks that prefer Google’s digital assistant to Amazon’s.

It sports a 4 inch, 800 x 480 pixel touchscreen display, a 1.5 GHz MediaTek 8167S processor (with 4 ARM Cortex-A35 CPU cores and PowerVR GE8300 graphics), 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

It has a 3 watt speaker, volume buttons, a mic mute button, and a USB port on the back that you can use to plug in your phone or other gear to charge… a feature that would seem strange if it weren’t for the fact that this device is clearly meant to rest on a nightstand next to your bed.

Data Sheet (PDF)

via Ars Technica and Lenovo

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Max L L
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I can see this being on sale for $50 and selling pretty well.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago