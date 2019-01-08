Lenovo introduces a 4 inch Google Assistant-powered Smart Clock (coming soon for $79)

Amazon’s Echo Spot is going to get some competition in the smart, touchscreen alarm clock space this year.

We already started to see some Google Assistant-powered smart displays last year, designed to take on Amazon’s Echo Show line of devices. Now Lenovo has taken things to a smaller scale.

The Lenovo Smart Clock has a 4 inch touchscreen display, Google Assistant software, and a $79 price tag — making it $50 cheaper than Amazon’s Echo Spot. The only catch is that you can’t buy it yet: the Lenovo Smart Clock won’t ship until the spring.

I fully expect Amazon to drop the price of the Spot by then — the company has a habit of price matching Google Assistant-powered devices. But Lenovo’s Smart Clock still looks like a promising device for folks that prefer Google’s digital assistant to Amazon’s.

It sports a 4 inch, 800 x 480 pixel touchscreen display, a 1.5 GHz MediaTek 8167S processor (with 4 ARM Cortex-A35 CPU cores and PowerVR GE8300 graphics), 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

It has a 3 watt speaker, volume buttons, a mic mute button, and a USB port on the back that you can use to plug in your phone or other gear to charge… a feature that would seem strange if it weren’t for the fact that this device is clearly meant to rest on a nightstand next to your bed.

Data Sheet (PDF)

via Ars Technica and Lenovo