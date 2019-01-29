Kodi 18 “Leia” released (cross-platform, open source media center)

The developers of the popular Kodi media center application have released version 18.

As usual, Kodi is available as a free download for all supported platforms, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android.

Among other things, Kodi 18 “Leia” adds support for external DRM handlers (allowing you to stream some protected content), integration with game emulators (which lets you load and run some classic console games from the Kodi interface), and better filtering and sorting of your music library.

It also features improved Blu-ray support, audio and video playback improvements, and some tweaks to the default skin, which is called Estuary.

There are also some updates that apply to specific platforms. Here are just a few of those changes:

Kodi for Windows now comes in a 64-bit version and has an improved Universal Windows Platform version (if you install it from the Microsoft Store).

If you use Kodi on an Android TV device, you can now see Kodi library details in the main Android TV interface or search by voice using Google Assistant.

Kodi for Android now supports SD cards and speech-to-text.

The Linux version adds DRM support as well as support for the Wayland and Mir display servers.

Kodi for iOS supports ioS 10.

You can find out more about Kodi 18 in the official announcement on the Kodi website.