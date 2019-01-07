Huawei MateBook 13 coming to the US this month for $1000 and up

The Huawei MateBook 13 is a compact notebook with a 13.3 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel touchscreen display (with a 3:2 aspect ratio), an Intel Whiskey Lake processor, and discrete graphics if you opt for the top-of-the-line model.

First launched in China in November, Huawei has announced that the MateBook 13 is coming to the United States starting January 29th with prices starting at $1000.

The entry-level model features an Intel Core i5-8265U processor with Intel UHD 620 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Huawei will also offer a $1300 version with a Core i7-8565U processor, 25W NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Both models feature a 41.7Wh battery, a 65 watt USB-C power adapter, a backlit keyboard, two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11ac WiFi.

There’s also a 1MP front-facing camera above the screen — unlike Huawei’s MateBook X Pro, these notebooks don’t hide the webcam in the keyboard.

The notebook measures 11.3″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 2.8 pounds.