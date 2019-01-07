Liliputing

Huawei MateBook 13 coming to the US this month for $1000 and up

at by 2 Comments

The Huawei MateBook 13 is a compact notebook with a 13.3 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel touchscreen display (with a 3:2 aspect ratio), an Intel Whiskey Lake processor, and discrete graphics if you opt for the top-of-the-line model.

First launched in China in November, Huawei has announced that the MateBook 13 is coming to the United States starting January 29th with prices starting at $1000.

The entry-level model features an Intel Core i5-8265U processor with Intel UHD 620 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Huawei will also offer a $1300 version with a Core i7-8565U processor, 25W NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics, 8GB of LPDDR3-2133 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

Both models feature a 41.7Wh battery, a 65 watt USB-C power adapter, a backlit keyboard, two USB Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5 and 802.11ac WiFi.

There’s also a 1MP front-facing camera above the screen — unlike Huawei’s MateBook X Pro, these notebooks don’t hide the webcam in the keyboard.

The notebook measures 11.3″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 2.8 pounds.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Venkata sujathaBrute Fours Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Brute Fours
Guest
Brute Fours
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ugh. No Thunderbolt. Hopefully it comes with a 16GB option, at least.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Venkata sujatha
Guest
Venkata sujatha
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This article is really helpful to me thanks for sharing your intelligence with us.
5.1 Channel Dolby DTS 5.1 Channel Dolby DTS Optical Coaxial Amplifier Making

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
32 seconds ago