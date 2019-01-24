HP’s new AMD-powered ProBook 445 and 455 G6 business laptops sell for $549 and up

HP is adding two new laptops to its ProBook 400 line of affordable, business-class computers. The HP ProBook 445 G6 sports a 14 inch display, while the ProBook 455 G6 is a 15.6 inch model.
Both feature AMD Ryzen chips, 180-degree hinges, aluminum lids and keyboard tops, fast charging support, and some HP software aimed at business features including.
Prices start at $549, and the laptops should be available this month.
The 14 inch HP ProBook 445 G6 is available with a choice of HD or full HD display options, Ryzen 3 2200U, Ryzen 5 2500U, or Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U processor options, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage and/or a 1TB hard drive.
The notebook measures 12.8″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″ and has a 45 Wh battery and 65 watt USB-C power adapter. HP says you can get a 50 percent charge by plugging in the laptop for a half hour.
It has stereo speakers, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, an Ethernet jack, HDMI 1.4b port, and headset jack.
The laptop has a fingerprint sensor and optional support for a backlit keyboard.
HP’s ProBook 455 G6 has similar features/options, but this model is a 4.4 pound laptop that measures 14.4″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″ despite having the same 45 Wh battery.
In case you were wondering what sets these apart from higher-end business laptops, I’d point to the lack of Thunderbolt 3 port or HDMI 2.0 ports, the use of last year’s AMD Ryzen Mobile processors rather than the recently announced 2nd-gen version, just to name a few things.
The Ryzen 5 and 7 are quad core. Probably good performance when plugged-in, but could get noisy when crunching data. Personally I would hold off for newer Ryzen chips.
How does the battery life compare to if it were a notebook with a competing Intel CPU? I have no idea which Intel CPU this particular AMD CPU is directly competing to.
Not as good in standby or low power modes (actually, quite terrible), but comparable in full power modes.