HP’s new AMD-powered ProBook 445 and 455 G6 business laptops sell for $549 and up

HP is adding two new laptops to its ProBook 400 line of affordable, business-class computers. The HP ProBook 445 G6 sports a 14 inch display, while the ProBook 455 G6 is a 15.6 inch model.

Both feature AMD Ryzen chips, 180-degree hinges, aluminum lids and keyboard tops, fast charging support, and some HP software aimed at business features including.

Prices start at $549, and the laptops should be available this month.

The 14 inch HP ProBook 445 G6 is available with a choice of HD or full HD display options, Ryzen 3 2200U, Ryzen 5 2500U, or Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U processor options, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage and/or a 1TB hard drive.

The notebook measures 12.8″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″ and has a 45 Wh battery and 65 watt USB-C power adapter. HP says you can get a 50 percent charge by plugging in the laptop for a half hour.

It has stereo speakers, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, an Ethernet jack, HDMI 1.4b port, and headset jack.

The laptop has a fingerprint sensor and optional support for a backlit keyboard.

HP’s ProBook 455 G6 has similar features/options, but this model is a 4.4 pound laptop that measures 14.4″ x 10.1″ x 0.8″ despite having the same 45 Wh battery.

In case you were wondering what sets these apart from higher-end business laptops, I’d point to the lack of Thunderbolt 3 port or HDMI 2.0 ports, the use of last year’s AMD Ryzen Mobile processors rather than the recently announced 2nd-gen version, just to name a few things.