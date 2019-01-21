HP launches two new Chromebooks for the education market

HP is updating its line of Chromebooks for students with two new Education Edition models.
The HP Chromebook 11 G7 EE is an entry-level Chrome OS laptop with an 11.6 inch display, while the HP Chromebook x360 11 G2 EE is a convertible tablet-style model with a touchscreen display and optional support for a Wacom EMR digital pen. Both models feature Intel Gemini Lake processors, and both should be available in April.
Designed for classroom use, the laptops feature spill-resistant keyboards, Corning Gorilla Glass displays, and a shock-absorbing rubber trim. The x360 model is a little thicker and heavier, has dual cameras (front-facing and world-facing), and has a bit more storage on entry-level models. But otherwise the specs for each model are pretty similar. Here’s a run-down:
HP Chromebook 11 x360 11 G2 EE
- 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display
- Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core or Celeron N4100 quad-core processor options
- Up to 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM
- 32GB or 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage
- 2 USB 3.1 Type-C ports for charging and data
- 1 USB 3.1 Type-A port
- microSD card reader
- Headset jack
- 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0
- Stereo speakers
- 5MP world-facing camera and 720p front-facing camera
- 47.36 Wh battery
- 45W USB-C adapter
- 12″ x 8.2″ x 0.8″
- 3.2 pounds
HP Chromebook 11 G7 EE
- 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display
- Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core or Celeron N4100 quad-core processor options
- Up to 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM
- 16GB to 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage
- 2 USB 3.1 Type-C ports for charging and data
- 1 USB 3.1 Type-A port
- microSD card reader
- Headset jack
- 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0
- 720p front-facing camera
- 47.36 Wh battery
- 45W USB-C adapter
- 12″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″
- 2.9 pounds
My son has the HP 11 G6 and it supports video output on both the type c ports (using an adapter). The type c ports can only output 5V 3A (can’t fast charge a phone).
The G5 had a HDMI port that was able to drive a monitor without an adapter.
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c05182225