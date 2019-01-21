HP launches two new Chromebooks for the education market

HP is updating its line of Chromebooks for students with two new Education Edition models.

The HP Chromebook 11 G7 EE is an entry-level Chrome OS laptop with an 11.6 inch display, while the HP Chromebook x360 11 G2 EE is a convertible tablet-style model with a touchscreen display and optional support for a Wacom EMR digital pen. Both models feature Intel Gemini Lake processors, and both should be available in April.

Designed for classroom use, the laptops feature spill-resistant keyboards, Corning Gorilla Glass displays, and a shock-absorbing rubber trim. The x360 model is a little thicker and heavier, has dual cameras (front-facing and world-facing), and has a bit more storage on entry-level models. But otherwise the specs for each model are pretty similar. Here’s a run-down:

HP Chromebook 11 x360 11 G2 EE

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display

Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core or Celeron N4100 quad-core processor options

Up to 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM

32GB or 64GB of eMMC 5.0 storage

2 USB 3.1 Type-C ports for charging and data

1 USB 3.1 Type-A port

microSD card reader

Headset jack

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0

Stereo speakers

5MP world-facing camera and 720p front-facing camera

47.36 Wh battery

45W USB-C adapter

12″ x 8.2″ x 0.8″

3.2 pounds

HP Chromebook 11 G7 EE