Hands-on with the Lapscreen thin & light portable monitor (video)

The Lapscreen is a 12.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel LCD display that weighs as little as 350 grams (12.3 ounces), and which measures just 3.6mm (0.14 inches) at its thinnest point and 7.9mm (0.31 inches) at its thickest.

There’s also a touchscreen version that weighs 400 grams (14 ounces).

After writing about Lapscreen last week, I got a chance to see the displays in action and talk to the developer behind the idea. He has big plans for these little screens.

The displays feature HDMI and USB Type-C ports. Plug one into a laptop and you’ve got a second screen for your PC. If you use a USB-C cable for video input, it will also draw power from your laptop.

You can also connect a phone or tablet, but you may need to use a separate cable for power if you do that. And if you don’t want to run wires from your phone to the screen, you could also connect a wireless display dongle and then use the screen casting feature on your mobile device (if it has one).

Multiple displays can also be used with a single device — the developer is showing off a set of screens plugged into a MacBook to create a single ultra-wide display.

In the future there may be Lapscreen models available with built-in kickstands, but for now if you want to prop one up you’ll need to buy a separate stand. The display’s default state is to lie flat on a table — but that may be a feature and not a bug. With a screen this thin and light, it’s easy to think of the LCD display as a form of digital paper that you can use to display documents, images, or other files you’re working on while leaving your computer’s primary display free.

Meanwhile, adding a 12.5 inch screen to a phone could allow you to use the computer in your pocket more like a real PC.

At least that’s the idea — but there’s one significant barrier: the price. The non-touch version of the Lapscreen sells for $200 and the touchscreen model has a list price of $300 (although it currently seems to be available from FayTech for $265). That’s a lot of money to spend on a secondary display that doesn’t even stand up on its own.