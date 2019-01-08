Liliputing

Hands-on with the Huawei MateBook 13

at by 2 Comments

Huawei’s latest 13 inch laptop is coming to North America later this month for $1000 and up, and the company is showing it off a little early during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week.

Like the Huawei MateBook X Pro, which launched last year, the new laptop has a 3:2 aspect ratio display and an an all-metal chassis. But it has a smaller screen (13 inches rather than 13.9 inches) and a larger top bezel (which means there’s room for a camera above the display rather than in the keyboard).

When placed side-by-side, it’s pretty clear that thew new model takes up less space, despite having a slightly more powerful processor and a slightly larger bezel.

Left: MateBook 13 / Right MateBook X Pro

The new laptop measures 11.3″ x 8.3″ x 0.6″ and weighs about 2.8 pounds. Under the hood it features an Intel Whiskey Lake processor, and there will be at least two configurations available:

  • Core i5-8265U/Intel UHD 620/8GB/256GB for $1000
  • Core i7-8565U/Geforce MX150/8GB/512GB for $1300

The laptop has a 2160 x 1440 pixel touchscreen display, a backlit keyboard, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 42 Wh battery.

What it doesn’t have are a lot of ports: there’s a headset jack and two USB Type-C ports. On the bright side those ports are versatile: you can use them to charge the laptop, connect a display, or hook up just about anything else. but you’ll probably need a hub or dock if you want to connect more than two accessories at once.

I was pretty impressed by the MateBook X Pro that I reviewed last year, so it’s nice to see the company expanding its line of devices with a new model… even if it doesn’t look that different from last year’s model. The screen is a little smaller and the processor a little faster, but you also get a smaller battery and fewer USB ports. So there are some trade-offs to consider.

 

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Brad Linder Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Aron Griffis
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Brad, thanks for reporting on CES. On each of these laptop reports, it would be nice to know: does it have a fan or not?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Unless otherwise noted, the answer is almost always yes. When I do come across a fanless model, I usually point it out.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 seconds ago