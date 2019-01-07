Hands-on with the Asus ZenBook S13 thin and light laptop

The Asus ZenBook S13 (UX392) is a 2.2 pound laptop that measures about half an inch thick and which Asus says has a 97 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to super-slim bezels (just about 2.5mm on each side).

Of course, that doesn’t leave much room for a webcam. So Asus decided to put one above the bezel. When Asus issued a press release and some pictures of the laptop yesterday I was skeptical. But now that I’ve had a chance to see it in person, I’m actually kind of a fan of the design.

It doesn’t stop the ZenBook S13 from feeling ridiculously thin and light, and the above-the-bezel camera feature actually serves a few different purposes.

First, it allows Asus to include a 720p webcam and microphone without cramming one into an even more awkward location. And when the laptop lid is closed, the camera section extends just a bit past the edge of the laptop, giving you something to grip when you want to open the lid.

That makes it easy to open this notebook with one hand, since there’s no need to hold the bottom down while lifting the lid. The hinge does feel pretty sturdy once the laptop is open though, and the screen doesn’t seem to wobble when you type.

Opening the laptop also causes the back of the lid to extend down below the back of the laptop, lifting the rear a bit so that the keyboard has a gentle downward-tilt. This can make typing a little more comfortable, but it also hides a bit of the screen bezel, adding to the appearance of a notebook display that’s nearly all screen.

In terms of specs, the Asus ZenBook S13 supports up to an Intel Core i7 Whiskey Lake processor, up to 16GB ot RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storager, and it supports optional NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

There are USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a headset jack and a microSD card reader. And the laptop has a 50 Wh battery and a 13.9 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display.

The Asus ZenBook S13 UX392 measures 12.4″ x 7.7″ x 0.5″.

Asus hasn’t announced the price or release date yet, but the notebook should be available sometime in the coming months.