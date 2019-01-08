Hands-on with the Asus Chromebook Flip C434

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434 is a convertible notebook with a 14 inch touchscreen display and an Intel Amber Lake-Y processor. It has a backlit keyboard, relatively slim bezels, and support for up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a Core i7-8500Y processor.

While that wouldn’t exactly be enough to make this a premium laptop if it were a Windows device, Chromebooks have a (somewhat deserved) reputation for being cheap… so I’m going to go ahead and call this a premium machine by Chromebook standards — prices are expected to start at around $570 and you’ll likely end up paying a somewhat more than that if you want a model with maxed out specs.

Fortunately the laptop makes a decent first impression.

I got a chance to spend a few minutes with the laptop, and while the 3.2 pound laptop does feel a bit big and heavy to hold in your hands like a tablet, it is nice to have the option to flip the screen around when you’re propping up the computer on your lap. You could also use it in tent or stand modes when you don’t need a keyboard.

Flipping the screen around automatically switches from Google’s laptop/desktop user interface for Chrome OS to a more touch-friendly version (which still feels a bit like a work in progress at times, but that’s fodder for a different article).

The computer’s display looks decent from any angle and Asus says it supports 100 percent sRGB color gamut and 300 nits of brightness.

The power and volume buttons are on the side of the computer, where they’re easy to access when you’re using the Chromebook Flip C434 in tablet mode. There are also USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

Asus says the new Chromebook Flip C434 should be available in early 2019, and it will likely replace last year’s 13 inch Chromebook Flip C302 in the company’s lineup.