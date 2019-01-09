Liliputing

Hands-on with the $399 Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone

at by 2 Comments

Nubia’s Red Magic Mars smartphone is coming to the US and Europe later this month, with prices starting at $399 for a model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 3,800 mAh battery.

That alone would make this an interesting addition to the US smartphone landscape. But the Red Magic Mars has a few other unusual features: higher-priced models will be available with up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage… and the phone is aimed squarely at gamers.

It has trigger buttons on one side, a physical switch for enabling a high-performance game mode (at the potential cost of decreased battery life), and a cooling system that uses a combination of air and liquid to keep the system from overheating.

The phone has a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

It also has a really geeky looking back cover with an RGB LED light strip down the center. When using the phone normally, the light strip glows in a single color. But when you switch to gaming mode you can also enable lighting effects so that colors shift in interesting ways.

I’m always a little baffled by RGB lighting on gaming hardware — presumably when you’re using a gaming PC you’re supposed to look at the display rather than the case. That’s even more true for a phone, where it would be awfully difficult to look at the back while playing games on the touchscreen display on the front… unless you’re standing in front of a mirror, I guess.

Anyway, at least it’s a distinguishing factor… but I kind of wonder if it’s one that will end up limiting this phone’s appeal. I wouldn’t mind picking up a $399 smartphone with a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM, but I’m not sure if I’d want one that looks like this.

Then again, I’m not really all that into gaming hardware. A lot of people are.

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Brute FoursDonald Seguin Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Donald Seguin
Guest
Donald Seguin
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Terrific hardware value…but this is from ZTE and we should all be a bit concerned about that company…not to mention that great hardware works a lot better with great software and support over a resonnable period of time say 3 years like the Pixels. Where will this phone say a year from now? For me unless it is Andoid one it a no buy!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
34 minutes ago
Brute Fours
Guest
Brute Fours
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I forgot they were owned by ZTE. Once bitten…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago