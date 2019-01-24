Gigabyte’s new external graphics dock houses a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU

Adding a high-end graphics card to a desktop PC isn’t usually all that hard. But things get trickier when you want to add desktop-class graphics to a laptop or mini-desktop (which may have no room for a discrete GPU).
Enter graphics docks, which allow you to use a desktop graphics card with any computer… as long as they have a Thunderbolt 3 port (or whatever proprietary port some docks use).
Some graphics docks are basically empty boxes that let you supply your own GPU. Others come with a graphics card pre-installed. The new Aorus RTX 2070 Gaming Box falls into the latter category.
It’s a new graphics dock from Gigabyte and, as the name suggests, it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card.
The box has a 450 watt PSU and a 130mm fan to keep the GPU from overheating. It also features RGB lighting effects because apparently that’s a requirement for gaming hardware these days.
What’s interesting about this particular graphics dock is that it’s small enough that Gigabyte considers it portable — the Gaming Box measures 8.3″ x 6.4″ x 3.8″. In addition to coming with a power cord and a Thunderbolt 3 cable, the graphics dock comes with a carrying case.
It connects to a computer via Thunderbolt 3, and once connected it also gives your PC a few extra ports:
- 1 HDMI
- 3 DisplayPort
- 1 USB-C
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
The dock can also pass power to your laptop, so it can charge a notebook computer as long as it requires 100 watts or less. There’s also a Quick Charge 3.0 port for fast charging mobile devices or other accessories.
Gigabyte hasn’t announced the price or release date for the Auros RTX 2070 Gaming Box yet.
Maybe game streaming will greatly reduce the need for external GPUs.
That would be nice… but that would also require better and more reliable internet connection on most parts of the world.
thanks
wonderful post I read so far. The information is much helped me.