Gigabyte’s new external graphics dock houses a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU

Adding a high-end graphics card to a desktop PC isn’t usually all that hard. But things get trickier when you want to add desktop-class graphics to a laptop or mini-desktop (which may have no room for a discrete GPU).

Enter graphics docks, which allow you to use a desktop graphics card with any computer… as long as they have a Thunderbolt 3 port (or whatever proprietary port some docks use).

Some graphics docks are basically empty boxes that let you supply your own GPU. Others come with a graphics card pre-installed. The new Aorus RTX 2070 Gaming Box falls into the latter category.

It’s a new graphics dock from Gigabyte and, as the name suggests, it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card.

The box has a 450 watt PSU and a 130mm fan to keep the GPU from overheating. It also features RGB lighting effects because apparently that’s a requirement for gaming hardware these days.

What’s interesting about this particular graphics dock is that it’s small enough that Gigabyte considers it portable — the Gaming Box measures 8.3″ x 6.4″ x 3.8″. In addition to coming with a power cord and a Thunderbolt 3 cable, the graphics dock comes with a carrying case.

It connects to a computer via Thunderbolt 3, and once connected it also gives your PC a few extra ports:

1 HDMI

3 DisplayPort

1 USB-C

3 USB 3.0 ports

The dock can also pass power to your laptop, so it can charge a notebook computer as long as it requires 100 watts or less. There’s also a Quick Charge 3.0 port for fast charging mobile devices or other accessories.

Gigabyte hasn’t announced the price or release date for the Auros RTX 2070 Gaming Box yet.