Gigabyte’s new Aero 15 “AI Laptop” uses machine learning for better performance

Gigabyte’s Aero 15 laptops are designed for gaming or professional use and they’ve got the horsepower to prove it. The latest model is available with up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics.

But it’s still a relatively compact machine: it measures just 14″ x 9.84″ x 0.74″ and has a slim-bezel display. The notebook weighs 4.4 pounds.

Sure that’s about twice the weight and thickness of the new Acer Swift 7 — thin and light are obviously relative terms. But for a notebook with a 230 watt power supply and a 94.24 Wh battery, the Gigabyte Aero 15 seems positively tiny.

It’s also one of the first “AI Laptops” from Gigabyte, which means it uses machine learning to optimize performance.

Here’s how that works: Gigabyte uploads some user data to the cloud, where Microsoft Azure Machine Learning can analyze it and suggest optimal CPU and GPU wattage for different tasks.

For example if you’re playing some games, you’ll rely much more heavily on the laptop’s GPU than its CPU. So the Aero 15 can lower the wattage of the CPU to save power and extend battery life without the need for any user input.

Other features that can be tuned automatically in this way include the backlit keyboard, fan speed, and sound effects. Obviously users can still adjust these things manually, but Gigabyte is playing up the machine learning aspect as a key feature of the new notebook.

While the AI processing is cloud-based, the laptop can cache some data so that it can still apply known settings when you’re offline. And since it’s cloud based, I was curious to know whether Gigabyte had any plans to charge a subscription to recoup the ongoing costs.

The AI features are so new that the company doesn’t really have a firm answer on that front, but there will certainly be no charge while the notebook is still under warranty… and while I’m the one who raised the question, honestly I’d be surprised if Gigabyte decided to charge a fee after that. The Aero 15 is a premium laptop that’s expected to sell for $2500 and up, and the cost of running the cloud service will be relatively trivial — surely the company can justify footing the bill for ongoing service for customers willing to spend that kind of money on hardware.

The notebook will be available with a choice of a 4K display or a 144 Hz 1080p IPS display panel. It supports up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 memory, features 2 M.2 2280 slots for solid state storage.

There’s support for 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 and the laptop features HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a USB3.1 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an SD card reader and a headset jack.