Gemini portable FHD and 4K touchscreen displays coming soon for $159 and up

I’m a dual-screen guy when I’m working at home, where I connect my laptop to a 22 inch monitor and extend my desktop across both displays. But on the go, I tend to stick with just my laptop display.

But this week a few companies are making me pause to reconsider that decision. The Lapscreen is a ridiculously thin and light 12.5 inch, 1080p portable display that can connect to a laptop or other device via HDMI or or USB-C, and if you go the USB route it also draws power from that connection.

Meanwhile the Gemini is a bigger portable display with a 15.6 inch touchscreen display with 1080p or 4K options and a built-in kickstand. It doesn’t draw power via USB, but it does have a built-in battery so you can use it for hours at a time without plugging in a power cable.

Gemini will go up for pre-order on Kickstarter soon, with prices starting at $159.

The 1080p version features two mini HDMI inputs, a USB Type-C port, two micro USB ports, and headphone and power jacks. It weighs 1.7 pounds and the 1080p display will sell for $159 during the Kickstarter campaign.

Gemini’s 4K display weighs 2 pounds and has a full-sized HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, USB Type-C, headphone, and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports along with the power jack. This model will go for $269 during crowdfunding.

Both models have a built-in battery which is said to last for up to 5 hours on a charge.

Sean C
Sean C
both of the ports images show dedicated power inputs

3 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Right, that’s what the article says, isn’t it?

2 hours ago
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog
And that’s what the article explicitly says.¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Easy enough to discern.

6 minutes ago
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog
This is a killer find, Brad! Does the pre-launch sign-up discount also apply to the 4K model? The pre-launch sign-up mentions the 1080p model but it does not make express mention of the 4K model also being a part of the pre-launch special.

2 minutes ago