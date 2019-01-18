Gemini portable displays hit Kickstarter, ship in May

As promised, the Gemini portable 15.6 inch displays with built-in batteries are now up for pre-order through a Kickstarter campaign.
While these are hardly the first portable displays designed to connect to a laptop, tablet, or other mobile device to give you a dual-screen setup on the go, the Gemini Displays are interesting for a few reasons:
- They have built-in 5,000 mAh batteries for up to 5 hours of run time without drawing any power from your laptop.
- The displays have a bunch of ports that make them easy to plug into a variety of devices.
- Gemini displays come in two versions: one with a 1080p touchscreen display and another with a 4K non-touch display.
The Kickstarter campaign kicked off today and ends in about a month. The displays should ship in May, 2019.
The retail price for the full HD model is expected to be $299, while the 4K UHD version will go for $499. But you can reserve one for up to $200 less during the crowdfunding campaign.
The screens weigh about 2 pounds and have a built-in kickstand.
If you opt for the FHD model you get a USB-C port, dual mini HDMI ports, and two micro USB ports.
The UHD version has a USB-C port, a full-sized HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, and two full-sized USB 2.0 ports.
Both versions have separate power jacks (you cannot charge the screens via USB-C, but if you plug in a phone or tablet you can charge your mobile device from the Gemini’s internal battery).
The displays support 300 nits of brightness and feature built-in stereo speakers.
I like the FHD model overall except the port setup is not the best….. I envision hunting for the adapters every time I want to use it – ugh. I deal with that enough as it is. Why not just use the full size port layout of the UHD monitor and keep the cost down? Full size ports FTW imho. I would have got the cheaper one in a hurry. Neat idea and certainly useful. I will watch with interest.
By the way, they hit their first stretch goal and now the UHD version comes with USB 3.0 ports.
Well, I backed them. I was looking for almost a year now for a cheap lapdock-style device for my Galaxy S8, but there was always something missing: either no touchscreen or low resolution, no USB-C or no battery. This finally ticks all the boxes: simple USB-C, touch, FHD, battery. I only wish it would take charge over USB-C too.