EnergySquare introduces universal wireless charger for laptops

French startup EnergySquare develops wireless charging gear. A few years ago the company raised over 94,000 Euros in a crowdfunding campaign to bring a charging system to market that allows you to connect a small strip to phones and tablets enabling them to charge when they’re placed on a pad.

Now the company wants to bring wireless charging to laptops. The company is showing off what it calls “Universal wireless charger for laptops” at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Here’s how it works: adhere a small strip to the back of your laptop (it’ll just give the keyboard a bit of a slope when you’re typing on a flat surface) and plug the end into the charging port on your PC. Then you can place the computer on EnergySquare’s proprietary charging surface to refuel the battery.

Of course in order to be truly universal, the company will have to offer a range of different charging tips. This kind of thing will probably get easier as more laptop makers adopt USB-C charging.

The other issue is that the tech industry has largely settled on one wireless charging technology: the Qi inductive charging standard. EnergySquare’s solution uses conductive charging.

The company says is more efficient, enabling faster charging and no energy is wasted during the charging process. But odds are that if you have a phone that already supports wireless charging, it won’t work on the charging surface offered by EnergySquare.

Neither of those things stopped the Consumer Technology Association from giving EnergySquare an Innovation Award for its new wireless laptop charger… although it’s not always clear that the best products get those awards (or get to keep them, anyway).