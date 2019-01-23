Dell XPS 13 9380 Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux

Dell continues to be one of the few major PC manufacturers to offer some of its laptops with a GNU/Linux operating system as an alternative to Windows.

Just a few weeks after introducing the 2019 version of the Dell XPS 13 laptop, Dell is now selling XPS 13 9830 Developer Edition models with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

Prices start at about $740.

The specs for the entry-level model aren’t all that impressive, and prices can get pretty high if you want a model with better hardware. Here are the four configurations currently available:

Core i3-8145U/4GB/128GB/1080p display for $740

Core i5-8265U/8GB/256GB/1080p display for $1040

Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB/1080p display for $1290

Core i7-8565U/16GB/256GB/4K touchscreen for $1690

While those prices aren’t exactly cheap, they are lower than the current prices for Windows-powered Dell XPS 13 9380 laptops with the same specs. They’re currently selling for $900, $1210, $1460, and $1860, respectively.

All of the new laptops measure 11.8″ x 7.8″ x 0.46″ and weigh about 2.7 pounds and they all feature backlit keyboards, slim bezels around the display, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C prot, a microSD card reader and a headset jack.

The Dell XPS 13 9380 features a 52 Wh battery, Killer 1435 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

