Dell unveils 4 new laptops for education (3 Chromebooks, 1 Windows model)

Dell is updating its line of computers designed for use in classrooms with the introduction of a new 75 inch, 4K touchscreen monitor and four new laptops.

The Dell 75 4K C7520QT interactive 4K display with support for 20-point multitouch input is probably the most interesting of the new products… but it’s also most expensive ($6,000) and the least portable, and this is a website about mobile tech.

So let’s take a look at the laptops.

The Dell Latitude 3300 Education is a 13 inch notebook with support for up to an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, up to a 1080p display, and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of solid-state storage.

It measures 13″ x 9.1″ x 0.9″ and weighs about 3.5 pounds and the laptop has a ruggedized design, a spill-resistant keyboard, and a 180-degree hinge.

Dell says prices start at $299 for K-12 institutions, but it looks like non-institutional customers will have to pay at least $619 to get their hands on one.

It’s available starting today.

As for the Chromebooks, there are three new models: the Dell Chromebook 3100, the Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1, and the Dell Chromebook 3400. They all have semi-rugged designs, spill-resistant displays, and other features designed for the education market. All three models should be available in March.

The Dell Chromebook 3100 is the cheapest of the bunch, with a starting price of $249. It sports an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel display, an unspecified dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB or 32GB of storage.

The notebook measures about 12″ x 8.2″ x 0.*’ and weighs 2.9 pounds. It has a 42 Wh battery and a 65W USB Type-C power adapter. While this is clearly an entry-level device, it does have 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 and optional support for a touchscreen display.

Dell’s Chromebook 3100 2-in-1 model has similar specs, but it weighs a bit more (3.1 pounds), has a 360-degree hinge, comes with a choice of 32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage, and supports 4GB or 8GB of RAM.

It will sell for $359 and up.

Dell Chromebook 3100 2-in-1

The 14 inch Dell Chromebook 3400 has a starting price of $319 and the laptop measures 13.4″ x 9.3″ x 0.9″ and weighs 3.5 pounds and comes with a few options:

1366 x 768 pixel non-touch or 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch display

32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage

4GB or 8GB of RAM

The laptop has a 56 Wh battery, a 65 Wh USB-C charger, two USB Type-C ports, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with a headset jack and a microSD card reader.

press release