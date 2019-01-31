Daily Deals (1-31-2019)

Amazon is running a 1-day sale on Logitech PC accessories, which makes today a pretty good time to shop for a new mouse, keyboard, headset, or set of speakers for your computer.
Speaking of computers — normally I wouldn’t recommend anyone go out and buy an Asus NovaGo convertible laptop. Windows is just too slow when running on a device with a Snapdragon 835 processor to justify the $699 price tag.
But today NeweggFlash is selling a refurbished model for $400. It’s still not a blazing fast computer. But it is a 13.3 inch convertible with a full HD touchscreen display, a fingerprint reader, and a 4G LTE modem, making it one of the cheapest 4G-capable laptops around. If that’s more important to you than sluggish performance, then have at it.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
PC accessories
- Select Logitech PC accessories for up to 30 percent off – Amazon
- Logitech MK320 wireless keyboard & mouse for $19 – Amazon
- Logitech G602 wireless gaming mouse for $25 – Amazon
- Logitech MX Master wireless mouse for $50 – Amazon
- Logitech C922x Pro Stream webcam for $50 – Amazon
Computers
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14″ convertible w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/1TB HDD for $499 – NeweggFlash
- Refurb Asus NovaGo 13.3″ convertible w/SD835/6GB/128GB for $400 – NeweggFlash
- ASRock Deskmini barebones mini PC w/LGA1151 socket for $120 after rebate – NeweggFlash
Wireless audio
- Refurb UE Boom 2 portable Bluetooth speaker for $60 – Woot
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless noise cancelling headphones for $265 – Rakuten (member price)
Storage
- Patriot 128GB microSDXC card for $20 – Newegg
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $45 – NeweggFlash
- Kingston 240GB SATA III 2.5″ SSD for $30 – Amazon
Networking
- D-Link DIR-859 AC1750 WiFi router for $60 – NeweggFlash (coupon: NEFPBC73)
- Asus RP-AC55 AC1200 WiFi range extender for $60 – Newegg (coupon: EMCTUWU59)
Downloads
- Select horror games for PC for up to 85 percent off – GOG
- Name your price for $100 worth of digital manga from Kodansha – Humble Bundle
