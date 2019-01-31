Daily Deals (1-31-2019)

Amazon is running a 1-day sale on Logitech PC accessories, which makes today a pretty good time to shop for a new mouse, keyboard, headset, or set of speakers for your computer.

Speaking of computers — normally I wouldn’t recommend anyone go out and buy an Asus NovaGo convertible laptop. Windows is just too slow when running on a device with a Snapdragon 835 processor to justify the $699 price tag.

But today NeweggFlash is selling a refurbished model for $400. It’s still not a blazing fast computer. But it is a 13.3 inch convertible with a full HD touchscreen display, a fingerprint reader, and a 4G LTE modem, making it one of the cheapest 4G-capable laptops around. If that’s more important to you than sluggish performance, then have at it.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

PC accessories

Computers

Wireless audio

Storage

Networking

Downloads

Pressure cookers