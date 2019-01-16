CTL launches a $299 Chrome OS tablet for students

CTL is the latest company to launch a Chrome OS tablet designed for the education market and it looks… kind of familiar.

Like the Acer Chrombook Tab 10 and Asus Chromebook Tablet T100, the new CTL Chromebook Tab Tx1 features a 9.7 inch, 2048 x 1536 pixel IPS touchscreen display with pen support, a Rockchip OP1 processor (RK3399 for Chromebooks), and a semi-rugged design that should help protect it bumps, scrapes and falls.

Don’t get me wrong — it’s nice to have a choice of affordable Chrome tablets for students. It’d just be nice if there was actually a bit more variety between the different choices.

The CTL Chromebook Tab Tx1 is up for pre-order from CTL for $299 and it should ship in late February.

The tablet weighs 1.2 pounds and has 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, a 5MP rear camera, and a 2MP front-facing camera.

It has a 34 Wh battery that CTL says should last for up to 10 hours of use at a time, and it charges via a SUB Type-C port.

Other features include a microSD card reader, headset jack, and Wacom EMR stylus that slides into a hole in the bottom of the tablet when it’s not in use.

press release